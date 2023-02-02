Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $370,000 in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 182,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $63.19 on Thursday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

