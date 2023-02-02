Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $345,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.