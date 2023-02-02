Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $345,000 Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 530,188 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,507,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 399,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 592,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 176,896 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,870,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,166,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98.

