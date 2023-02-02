Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $392,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 75,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 401.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Price Performance

BATS EDEN opened at €101.44 ($110.26) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €89.05. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52-week low of €54.51 ($59.25) and a 52-week high of €71.11 ($77.29).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.