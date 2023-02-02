Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $1,731,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $5,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.88 million. Embecta had a net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.41%. Equities analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

