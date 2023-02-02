Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $177.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

