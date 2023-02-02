Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Amcor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after buying an additional 430,241 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 34.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amcor Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

