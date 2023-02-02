Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.