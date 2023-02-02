Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 479,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,072,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,579. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $16.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

