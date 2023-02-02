Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 149 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after acquiring an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

ATO stock opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

