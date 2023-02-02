Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 38,082 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,082 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $52.63 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

