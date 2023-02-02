Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $679,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 21.0% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 10.7% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 577,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 55,768 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

QID stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

