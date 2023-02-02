Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Invesco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.