Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,117,000 after buying an additional 113,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,740,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,650,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 445,662 shares in the company, valued at $111,526,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,817 shares of company stock worth $5,808,660. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

PEN opened at $257.30 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

