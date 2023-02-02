Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 128.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 74.4% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 81,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $183.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $193.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.40 and its 200-day moving average is $170.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

