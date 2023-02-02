Wanchain Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $43.00 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00091659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00062209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00025166 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,128,098 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.