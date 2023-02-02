Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.7% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,043,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.67.

Shares of WAT opened at $338.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.84 and its 200-day moving average is $319.31.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

