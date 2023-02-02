Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.05.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

