Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.05.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 1.4 %

Western Digital stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. Western Digital has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 242.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 194,869 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.