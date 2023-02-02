Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raised to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,586,000 after buying an additional 388,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after buying an additional 239,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,639,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,429,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

