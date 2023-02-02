Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after buying an additional 883,029 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 610,182 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 166,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after acquiring an additional 152,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.38.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $248.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.80. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $349.84. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.