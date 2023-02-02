Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,919 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 124.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 72,844 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its position in Celsius by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Celsius by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $100.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.88. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.53.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. Research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

