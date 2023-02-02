Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 38.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,381,000 after purchasing an additional 762,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITGR opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

