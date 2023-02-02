Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.63.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $104.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $115.14.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,190,403 shares of company stock worth $503,527,866. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.