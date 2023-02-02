Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 71.4% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,797,000 after purchasing an additional 465,712 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth $41,453,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 436.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 276,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 27.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 467,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,462,000 after buying an additional 102,035 shares during the period.

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VC opened at $157.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.83. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $158.49.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

