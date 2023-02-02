Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 19,843 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 50.6% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GT. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.85. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

