Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,584 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Azenta worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,290,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of AZTA opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.61. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $93.39.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

