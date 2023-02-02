Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,491 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 273,678 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 329.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 29.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,575,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

