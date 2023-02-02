Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 561 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.