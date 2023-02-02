Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,793 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 70.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 15.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

FLS opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

