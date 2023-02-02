Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Snap-on by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Snap-on by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $250.37 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

