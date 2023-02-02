Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZUO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Zuora Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. Zuora has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,140 shares in the company, valued at $390,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

