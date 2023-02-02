Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives $522.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $522.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 560 to CHF 550 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $49.63 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

