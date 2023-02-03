10,000 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 79.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 29,099 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of LABU opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $22.91.

