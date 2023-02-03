10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 11.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in 10x Genomics by 3.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $99.14.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008 in the last ninety days. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.