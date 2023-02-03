11,458 Shares in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 30.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 39.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

