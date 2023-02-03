11,989 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 48.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALE. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

