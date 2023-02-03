15,727 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jumia Technologies Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.