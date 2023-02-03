17,781 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 796.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 159,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 277.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 137,393 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 115,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 105,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,942 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.41. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $341.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

