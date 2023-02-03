2,004 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 70.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $119.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.72. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

