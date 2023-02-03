2,140 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.1% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $146.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $203.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
A number of research firms recently commented on TM. UBS Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
