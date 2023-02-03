25,228 Shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ranpak by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 21.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after buying an additional 617,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,243,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after buying an additional 194,082 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Ranpak by 58.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ranpak by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

