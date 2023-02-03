3,880 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 16.6% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 21.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cloudflare by 378.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 67.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 122,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 49,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 519,285 shares of company stock worth $24,079,576. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

NET opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

