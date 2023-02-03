4,725 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 22.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 336.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,928 shares of company stock worth $12,043,797. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:G opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

