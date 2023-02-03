811 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 811 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.50.

United Rentals stock opened at $456.20 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $466.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.78. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

