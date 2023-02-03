84,265 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $24,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $22,044,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $25,692,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

