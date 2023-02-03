936 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $8,511,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $217.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.20 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.