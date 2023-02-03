Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

ACCD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $933.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 41.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after buying an additional 1,700,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 65.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 1,581.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 535,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 503,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.