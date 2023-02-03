Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $1,003,987.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,144,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $1,003,987.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,144,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,664 shares of company stock worth $30,814,048 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

