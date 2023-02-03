Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airgain and Proxim Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $64.27 million 1.31 -$10.09 million ($1.00) -8.25 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proxim Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airgain.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 1 0 2.50 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Airgain and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Airgain presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Airgain’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Volatility & Risk

Airgain has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -14.38% -14.35% -9.80% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Airgain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airgain beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services. Its antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, and asset tracking devices. The company was founded on March 20,1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of broadband wireless network solutions. It also provides Wi-Fi, Point-to-Point, and Point-to-Multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance and backhaul applications. The firm’s products include Point-to-Multipoint/Wireless Broadband, Point-to-Point/Wireless Backhaul, Enterprise Wireless LAN, and Wireless NMS. Its solutions include Transportation, Backhaul, Government, Video Surveillance, Wireless Broadband / ISP, and Enterprise WLAN. The company was founded on May 5, 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

